LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - It’s been nearly 76 years since World War II ended but 97-year-old Walter Lee Robinson still carries the memories and those lost in battle with him to this very day.
“Brings back a lot of memories you know of military life and combat and of buddies those who made it and those who didn’t,” Robinson said. Robinson served in the Marines from 1942 to 1945 in the Fifth Marine Division. He was primarily in the Philippines. Decades later and the image of Marines raising the American flag after the battle of Iwo Jima is something he said he will never forget.
“The first flag was a small one and then somebody brought a large flag and when they put that up that was the picture that was taken as they raised that flag,” he said. “I probably cried because tears come so easily to me.” There were 11 men in his squadron. Six of those men were killed, three were injured but Robinson and one other Marine were able to walk away.
“That’s the price that is paid for freedom, some make it and some don’t,” he said. “I happen to be one of the lucky ones.” Tears filled Robinson’s eyes as he looked at a photo of graves marking those killed in action.
“This picture needs no explanation you know that’s one division of troops in one battle,” he said. Robinson said he came close to not coming home several times.
“We all three Little Smitty, the Rabbit and I hit for the same shell hole and for about I suppose uh, maybe 15 minutes,” he said. “The shells were exploding all around us. When the barrage finally quit, Harris and I, the Rabbit and I got up but Little Smitty didn’t get up.” That’s what Memorial Day is for, those who never did make it home.
“The fact that he was right next to me and a piece of shrapnel came down and hit him right in the small of the back and he went just like that,” he said. After the war, Robinson married his high school sweetheart and later earned his master’s degree from Oregon State University.
