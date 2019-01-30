Local X Games Special Olympics snowboarder returns home with four gold medals

Weekends on Mount Hood to under the big lights on the X Games slopes on ESPN, Portland's Henry Meece is a beast on the slopes.
The 29-year-old Grant High School alum is fresh off of his recent championship run at the X Games Special Olympics unified snowboard competition last weekend in Aspen, Colorado.
Meece has collected not one, not two, not three, but now four gold medals around his neck and there's room for more in the trophy room.
“If I get my fifth one or sixth one, they can call me a champ and remember how many I got,” he said.
Meece got the job done in Aspen alongside his slalom shredding partner, and 2002 Olympic bronze medalist, Chris Klug.
That gold is a calling card for local fame or so says his longtime girlfriend.
A rock star in his own right, Hank can name check some X Games greats.
“Shaun White, Sage Kotsenburg, I’ve known him for a while,” he said.
And Meece will be here for a while.
While financial issues have forced Special Olympics Oregon to cease winter sports, the fine folks at Clark County Special Olympics have invited athletes like Henry to join their group.
Meece and the Clark County “Sno Phantoms” are off to compete at the Washington regionals this weekend at Snoqualmie Pass and Henry is stoked.
