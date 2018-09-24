BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old youth pastor and high school marching band instructor was arrested after Beaverton police said he tried to lure a minor into a sexual relationship.
Ryan Mutchler was arrested Sept. 7 and faces charges of second-degree online sexual corruption of a minor and luring a minor.
Mutchler, who was recently fired from his position at Mountain Park Church in Lake Oswego, met a 14-year-old girl over the summer at a joint-church camp and exchanged numbers with her, according to officers.
The girl’s parents then discovered inappropriate text messages on their daughter’s cell phone and contacted police.
According to officers, a detective then took the girl’s phone for several days and pretended to be her. Police said the text messages exchanged with the detective outlined Mutchler’s desire to have a sexual relationship and meet up with the teen.
Mountain Park Church’s head pastor told FOX 12 Mutchler has worked with youth in a part-time position the last two-and-a-half years.
An Instagram post for the youth group shows that Mutchler accompanied several teens to Guatemala last month.
Church leaders said Mutchler was fired immediately after his arrest and church members were alerted to his charges in the following Sunday sermon. The head pastor also said parents of children that Mutchler had close contact with were notified.
Mutchler also spent time with students at Aloha High School. The Beaverton School District said he briefly assisted with the marching band but was fired after his arrest. The district said Mutchler worked at the school for less than a month.
“I do sports and everything, and I look up to my coaches, so to hear something like an instructor would be caught up in something like this is really tragic and concerning,” said senior Randy Tran.
A person at Mutchler’s Beaverton home said “no comment” about the case.
Mutchler was arraigned on Sept. 18 and is now out of custody. According to court documents, Mutchler may have contact with his son but no other minors per the conditions of his release.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 2.
Beaverton police said the case is a great example of why it’s important for parents to keep tabs on their children’s activities and contacts. Parents should always monitor their children’s phone and text messages, social media and other online activities.
Police believe there could be more victims out there.
Any additional victims or anyone with information about Mutchler's behavior is asked to call 503-629-0111.
