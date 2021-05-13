VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – After more than a thousand deployments over his eight years serving the Vancouver Police Department, K-9 Ivar had his last day of duty this week.
VPD said Ivar retired Wednesday and will spend his golden years with his handler, Cpl. Ryan Starbuck.
Ivar was selected as a K-9 back in September 2013 and was certified three months later. In 2018, Ivar was selected as VPD’s SWAT K-9. During his time with the department, Ivar participated in 1,236 deployments.
Two of Ivar's deployments were tracking pursuit suspects in September 2018 and September 2020.
With Ivar’s retirement, VPD plans to fill the K-9 vacancy in the next few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.