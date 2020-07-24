After fires and fence damage outside downtown federal courthouse, Portland police declare unlawful assembly

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For another night, demonstrators went to downtown Portland to protest police brutality and racial injustice.
On Thursday, more than a thousand people gathered outside the Justice Center and Federal Courthouse. For several hours in the evening, police said the crowd demonstrated and blocked traffic.
The Portland NAACP hosted an event in front of the Justice Center to bring focus back to the Black Lives Matter movement called “Portland: Let’s Get Protests Back on Track.”
By 9 p.m., the crowd had grown with the addition of the “Wall of Moms,” a protesting group of mothers who has gained attention for their bright shirts and locked arms.
Around 11 p.m., protesters were seen throwing items over the fence surrounding the courthouse and minutes later federal officers were heard over a speaker telling them to stop.
Full bags, bottles being thrown over the fence. People putting on their gas masks in preparation for tear gas. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/hoOpqDbaDn— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) July 24, 2020
According to police, fires were set inside the fence at that time and other protesters were seen shaking the fence.
Police said several people breached the fence, prompting federal officers to come out of the courthouse. While officers dispersed the group, police said they were “hit with large projectiles, various incendiaries, and flashed with lasers.”
About an hour and a half later, a group was seen trying to saw the fence from its base in an attempt to bring it down.
People sawing the fence from the bottom, tying it from the top in an effort to bring it down. So far, not much luck. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/r6QA8lHtWi— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) July 24, 2020
Just before 1 a.m. Friday, a FOX 12 crew saw the first incident of tear gas during the demonstration outside the courthouse.
First tear gas of the night. We also saw pepper balls. The smoke is pushing people back into the streets. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/JJMHMKlQNA— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) July 24, 2020
Minutes later, a panel of the fence had been breached, though the FOX 12 crew saw no additional reaction from federal officers.
A panel of fencing is open on this side. No reaction from federal officers yet. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/UlGGx32st1— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) July 24, 2020
Police said commercial grade fireworks were launched towards the courthouse and federal officers once again dispersed the crowd.
By 2 a.m., Portland police had declared an unlawful assembly outside the courthouse. Anyone in the area was told to leave and were warned that failure to comply could end in “arrest or citation, or riot control agents, including tear gas and/or impact weapons.”
Police said many people remained in the area and “continued to light fires, and destruct federal courthouse property.”
After a while, protesters dispersed from downtown.
Police said the only time PPB officers were present in the overnight demonstrations was when they used the sound truck.
PPB said its officers didn’t engage with protesters otherwise and did not deploy any tear gas. No arrests in connection with the protest were made by Portland police.
The unlawful assembly declaration came one day after police declared a riot in the same area.
