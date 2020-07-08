KELSO, WA (KPTV) – Fire officials said a man was struck by a train and pinned under it late Tuesday night.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said firefighters responded just before 11 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a southbound BNSF train between Allen Street and Cowlitz Way.
Kelso police also responded to the scene and found a bicycle. Officers then found a man pinned under the train. He was still conscious when found by officers but was critically injured.
Fire officials said that about 80 feet of train was uncoupled, and a coordinated slow move was completed over the top of the victim to reach him.
During that effort, firefighters stabilized the victim and he was extricated at 11:27 p.m. He was then promptly transported by ambulance to St. John Medical Center as a trauma patient.
The victim has not been identified and his current condition is not known.
The incident is under investigation by Kelso police and BNSF.
In light of the crash, fire officials are urging the public to only cross railways in approved crossings. According to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, there is a crossing in the area of the incident but none where the victim was struck.
