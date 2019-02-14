MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Beaverton’s Bailey McDevitt was supposed to bask in the glow of her senior year as a standout basketball player at Linfield College.
It turns out, the exercise science major is doing that, just not in uniform for the Wildcats.
The winter has been a revelation for McDevitt, but not in the way the Valley Catholic High School grad envisioned.
Lingering concussion symptoms have benched the Linfield leader.
“I kind of built my identity around basketball, so it was hard to step away and not have that as my core thing to do outside of school,” she said.
After suffering a third concussion in five months, McDevitt had to weigh her options. Her coach said this isn’t like an injured ankle.
“She knows the effects that it is having on her. We don’t know if it would be detrimental if she continued or continued and got hit again, and who knows,” said head coach Casey Bunn-Wilson.
McDevitt decided it was important to be cautious, but she still supports her team by not skipping any practices or road trips.
“I wouldn’t be doing this. I would be here if it wasn’t for them and the coaching staff,” McDevitt said of the team. “These people, they inspire me to be a better person every day.”
McDevitt admits that the concussions are like a “brain fog,” and can make it hard to study for long periods of time and take tests.
However, it’s given her a new perspective on the game she loves, only now in the position of a coach.
McDevitt was selected as one of 60 athletes across the country – one of eight from the Division III ranks – to participate in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association program called, “So You Want To Be a Coach.”
It will take place in April at the Women’s Final Four in Tampa, Florida.
“I think they are going to try and throw everything they can at us about coaching but I think it is also great because it brings an awareness that there are great female basketball players out there who are really passionate about coaching and I think the WBCA is doing a good job of identifying that and bringing people back to the game,” McDevitt said.
