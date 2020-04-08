OTIS, OR (KPTV) – After over a week of searching, deputies arrested a 27-year-old man accused of participating in an armed robbery in Lincoln City.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jacob Leeland Lunstedt, who had been at large since March 30, was arrested Tuesday.
Deputies had described Lunstedt as “armed and dangerous” and asked the public for help in finding him.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, law enforcement agencies in Salem were alerted that Lunstedt was seen driving a 2020 Nissan Altima, possibly heading to Lincoln County.
About three and a half hours later, Lincoln City police officers located the Nissan traveling west on Highway 18.
Officers then followed the Nissan onto East Devils Lake Road, which is when Lunstedt “became suspicious,” according to the sheriff’s office.
He fled at a high rate of speed on the US Forest Service Road 1726, which led to a 10-mile pursuit on forest roads.
At the intersection with North Bear Creek Road and USFS 1726 in Otis, a Lincoln County deputy was waiting with spike strips on the roadway.
Lunstedt drove over the spike strips, and three of the Nissan’s tires deflated. The car traveled about a quarter mile before it came to a complete stop. Lunstedt was then taken into custody.
He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges related to the March 30 armed robbery, a prior unrelated felony warrant, and additional charges related to Tuesday’s pursuit.
