For second night, group gathers at ICE building in SW Portland; 3 arrested

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One night after a riot was declared at the ICE building in southwest Portland, the same location saw an unlawful assembly.
The Portland Police Bureau said the Thursday gathering at the ICE building, located in the 4300 block of Southwest Macadam Avenue, was one of two protest events in Portland. The other was a march in north Portland organized by the Portland Black Youth movement.
Police said about 100 people started to gather at the ICE building around 10 p.m. and blocked traffic at Southwest Bancroft Street and South Moody Avenue with “several support-type vehicles.”
Thursday marked the second night in a row that a group gathered outside the ICE building. A riot was declared at the building Wednesday night.
In the crowd, police said several people carried shields and wore helmets and gas masks.
About an hour after the group first arrived, several members of the group were seen tampering with the control panel to the gate on the ICE building, according to police. Others then began tampering with the actual gate and the building’s glass windows.
Meanwhile, police said some sprayed port holes with paint on the ICE building, making it so Federal Protective Service (FPS) officers could not see out. Other group members vandalized the building with graffiti.
Around 11:20 p.m., PPB said FPS officers exited the building and the crowd threw rocks and bottles at them. Crowd members also shined lasers and launched commercial grade fireworks towards them, police said.
Federal officers have come out to confront the crowd @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/u8Tnj3STYN— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) August 21, 2020
A large dumpster fire was reportedly lit near the intersection of South Lowell Street and South Moody Avenue.
An unlawful assembly was declared at 12:21 a.m. Friday and the crowd were told to leave. If they did not, they could be subject to citation or arrest or crowd control. Police said despite many warnings, the group remained at the scene.
Officers then began to disperse the crowd and were met with green lasers shined at them and rocks, cones, glass bottles and paint balloons thrown at them.
PPB said that minutes later, officers disengaged with the crowd. The group then began walking back to the ICE building. Warnings were repeated that the unlawful assembly was still declared, and people needed to leave the area.
Though several warnings were announced, police said the group did not abide and remained outside the building.
For a second time, officers dispersed the crowd and were again hit with projectiles. Two fires were also started by group members.
A third crowd dispersal ensued after the group returned to the Ice building again. During the final dispersal, PPB reported that the bureau’s sound truck was hit with rocks and some people were taken into custody.
PPB reported that three arrests were made. Those arrested were identified as 30-year-old Christopher Wise, 18-year-old Riley Haralson and 27-year-old Courtney Pace. All three were booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Wise was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Haralson was charged with interfering with a peace officer and harassment.
Pace was charged with interfering with a peace officer.
Police said most of the group had left the ICE building by 2 a.m.
PPB reported that its officers did not use crowd control munitions nor tear gas.
However, federal officers did use tear gas.
Federal officers use tear gas @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/CRN09BL3jd— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) August 21, 2020
