GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Gresham man who was reported missing early Sunday morning.
Gresham police reported Brett McGuire was last seen around 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue.
Police said McGuire suffers from a brain injury.
He is described as a 61-year-old man with gray hair and green eyes who stands approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
According to police, McGuire may be wearing blue jeans and a light weight “bomber-style” jacket. He also may have a patch over his left eye from a recent surgery and/or be wearing large framed glasses.
Police are asking anyone who knows McGuire’s whereabouts to call 911.
