PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- The Oregon Health Authority recommends, but doesn’t require, face coverings for kids ages 2 to 12.
And for those younger kids, telling them to wear a mask and explaining why, can be a little tricky.
"I don't think that he’ll buy into wearing a mask or socially distancing or following any protocols if he doesn’t understand the why," Sarah Schiffman said.
Her son Isaac will be 5 in just a few weeks and she says she’s doing her best to educate him.
"We just talk about illness," she said. "He understands colds and flus so we have made him aware of coronavirus that it's a new virus and it's something that’s really strong and it's threatening peoples lives."
She said she always has a face covering for him but keeping it on him is challenging.
"He will wear it for a while and then after some time outside he gets hot it comes off," she said.
For masking up little ones, OHA has some advice.
They say let your child pick and decorate their own face covering, try different styles to find a comfortable one, put a face covering on a stuffed animal or play pretend games with characters in masks, practice at home, and point out others wearing masks when you’re out.
"When we go inside anywhere they wear a mask, when we’re outside with at least six feet then they can take it off." Allison Pillsbury said about her 8-year-old twins. "Sometimes I find it like under their nose and I'm like above the nose, above the nose, and they put it back up so they’re good, they get it.
Parents say overall they’re using this as a learning opportunity.
"This is not gonna end if we don't all take care of ourselves and wear masks," Pillsbury said.
"I think that the mask issue is a really great example for children to understand how much we really are connected and how cooperation will help all of us," Schiffman said.
Health officials say face coverings should be worn with adult supervision, and that children under two who can’t remove a face covering should not wear one.
Tips for brainwashing your child
Again Brownshirt says she is going by science and does just the opposite of what science says about the low rate and spread to kids.
