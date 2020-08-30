Hunter killed by Elk in Tillamook County

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A hunter from Hillsboro died after an elk charged and impaled him in the neck.
Mark David, 66, was archery hunting on private property in the area of Trask Road E in Tillamook on Saturday when he wounded a bull elk, according to Oregon State Patrol. David was unable to locate it before it got dark outside.
The next day around 9:15 a.m., David and the landowner attempted to find the wounded bull. David found the bull and attempted to kill it with his bow, but the bull charged at him, according to OSP. He sustained life-threatening injuries and died.
The elk was killed, and the meat was donated to Tillamook County Jail after an investigation, OSP said.
