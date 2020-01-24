ALBANY, OR (KPTV) – The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash outside of Albany.
The crash occurred Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Knox Butte and Scravel Hill Road and involved 2005 Ford Mustang and a 2016 Toyota Tundra, according to deputies.
The driver of the Toyota was traveling east on Knox Butte Road approaching Scravel Hill, according to investigators. James Wallace Brown, 84, of Jefferson, and his wife, a passenger, were stopped at the stop sign on Scravel Hill heading north, while a third vehicle, a white SUV, was stopped on Scravel Hill heading south.
The white SUV crossed the intersection in front of the Toyota. It started to slow when the Browns’ also tried to cross the intersection, the sheriff’s office says, likely blocking the drivers’ views.
“The white SUV was reported to have cleared the intersection just before [the pickup] hit Browns’ Mustang, striking the driver’s side,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Brown died at the scene and his wife suffered serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota was treated on scene, according to deputies.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate. Law enforcement says there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.
Other agencies on scene included the Albany Fire Department and the Linn County Road Department.
