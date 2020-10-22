Neighbors upset after tires slashed along SE Portland neighborhood

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Neighbors in Portland’s Foster-Powell area are left upset and in need of new tires after someone slashed several along Southeast 76th Avenue.
Neighbors said it happened sometime early Wednesday morning.
On Thursday, FOX 12 saw at least three cars with flat tires along the road.
Neighbor Daphne Faison said fortunately, her car was parked in her driveway, and that may have been why her tires weren’t slashed like her neighbors were. Faison said her pumpkin was stolen off her porch.
“It was a big pumpkin, it was a beautiful pumpkin,” Faison said. “Obviously, it would have been worse if the tires had been slashed ... it kind of makes me feel like it was teenagers playing like, a mean prank."
FOX 12 reached out to Portland police for more details about the case, including how many cars were targeted. A spokesman said they were working on that information.
Anyone with information that could be helpful to investigators is asked to call Portland police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
What do you except, you're living in Portland.
