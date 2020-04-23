PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Another five people in Oregon have died from COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority announced Thursday.
The OHA identified the patients who died as:
- A 94-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 22 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
- A 78-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 30 and died on April 19 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 20 and died on April 22 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
- A 74-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 9 and died on April 21 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
- A 70-year-old man in Clackamas County, who tested positive on April 1 and died on April 21 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
With the additional deaths, the state’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 83. The update came a day after the OHA announced no new deaths.
The 68 cases announced Thursday are across the following counties:
- Clackamas (8)
- Coos (1)
- Deschutes (4)
- Douglas (1)
- Hood River (1)
- Klamath (3)
- Linn (4)
- Malheur (1)
- Marion (9)
- Multnomah (16)
- Umatilla (1)
- Wasco (1)
- Washington (18)
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state is now 2,127.
