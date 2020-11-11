PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Five more Oregonians have died from COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
On Wednesday, the patients were identified as:
- A 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct.21 and died on Nov. 9 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct.8 and died on Oct. 15 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
- A 100-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Nov.1 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
- An 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. and died on Nov. 4 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 8 at his home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll is now 742, according to the health authority.
The OHA reported also reported 876 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, which is the first day of a two-week pause to slow the spread of COVID-19 in nine counties.
Today, the Two-Week Pause begins in 9 counties. Let's make it count, to:-Safely reopen schools for kids,-Keep businesses open,-Save lives.Wear a mask. Avoid indoor social gatherings with people outside your household.We can stop this virus. But only if we work together. pic.twitter.com/NA0J9GHGBZ— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) November 11, 2020
The breakdown of newly reported cases by county is as follows:
- Baker: 8
- Benton: 11
- Clackamas: 67
- Clatsop: 2
- Columbia: 7
- Coos: 10
- Crook: 1
- Curry: 3
- Deschutes: 19
- Douglas: 32
- Grant: 5
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 50
- Jefferson: 14
- Josephine: 3
- Klamath: 2
- Lake: 5
- Lane: 51
- Linn: 10
- Malheur: 8
- Marion: 83
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 298
- Polk: 11
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 32
- Union: 1
- Wallowa: 2
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 102
- Yamhill: 31
Of the new cases reported Wednesday, a third were from just Multnomah County.
Multnomah County is one of the nine counties on the two-week pause.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the pandemic began now stands at 52,770, according to the OHA.
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available here.
