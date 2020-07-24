PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Nine more people in Oregon have died from COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday, the highest number of deaths reported by the state in a day since the start of the pandemic.
Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll is now 282.
The newly reported deaths were:
- A 61-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died July 18 at her home. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease, or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death, or as a significant condition that contributed to her death. The OHA said no confirmatory testing for COVID-19 was performed, but this aligns with the CSTE probable case definition for a presumptive case, which OHA follows.
- A 68-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive June 5 and died July 16 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive July 12 and died July 18. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- A 96-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive July 12 and died July 23 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive July 9 and died July 23 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
- A 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive July 3 and died July 22 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive July 18 and died July 18. More information is being confirmed, the OHA said.
- An 87-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive July 10 and died July 22. She had underlying conditions. Her place of death is being confirmed.
- A 69-year-old man in Umatilla who tested positive July 8 and died July 21 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
The OHA also reported 396 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The breakdown of new cases by county is as follows:
- Baker (1)
- Clackamas (25)
- Columbia (1)
- Crook (1)
- Curry (2)
- Deschutes (16)
- Douglas (6)
- Gilliam (1)
- Hood River (4)
- Jackson (5)
- Jefferson (22)
- Josephine (1)
- Klamath (2)
- Lane (16)
- Linn (7)
- Malheur (18)
- Marion (58)
- Multnomah (71)
- Polk (6)
- Umatilla (59)
- Wasco (1)
- Washington (54)
- Yamhill (8)
The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases is now 16,104, according to the OHA.
In its report on Friday, the OHA also announced an outbreak of 22 cases of COVID-19 at Norris Blueberry Farm in Douglas County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee, the OHA said.
On an informational phone call Friday, the OHA also stated these updates on the status of COVID-19 in Oregon:
- The rate of positive tests was 6.6% last week.
- Patients ages 20-29 account for 22% of infections.
- Nearly 40% of cases are Latinx patients.
- Community spread, fueled by informal social gatherings, continues to be the main source of rising cases.
- There is no evidence of outbreaks linked to protest activity.
- Oregon’s hospital capacity still adequate, with hospitalizations inching up in July, but at a lower rate increase than in June.
Friday also marked the start of updated COVID-19 guidelines for Oregonians ordered by Gov. Brown, including the expansion of the mask mandate to children ages 5 and older.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
