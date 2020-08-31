PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported Monday that another person has died of COVID-19 in the state.
The patient was a 93-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died the next day in his home. The OHA said the man had underlying conditions.
His death brings Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 459.
The OHA also reported 162 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began to 26,713.
The breakdown of the newly reported cases by county is as follows:
- Clackamas: 14
- Coos: 1
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 2
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 6
- Lane: 15
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 4
- Malheur: 9
- Marion: 36
- Multnomah: 34
- Polk: 6
- Umatilla: 6
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 25
Only 16 of Oregon’s 36 counties had new reported COVID-19 cases Monday.
On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown announced that due to their success in reducing the spread of COVID-19 significantly enough, she removed Mutlnomah and Hood River counties from her watch list.
The list, as of Friday, now stands at six counties: Baker, Jackson, Jefferson, Malheur, Morrow, and Umatilla.
Since Labor Day weekend is approaching, the OHA is reminding Oregonians that “the safest way to celebrate is to avoid groups and gatherings, to stay home as much as possible, and to follow face covering guidance if outside the home.”
The OHA pointed to how past holiday weekends “have led to outbreaks in Oregon among people celebrating in unsafe ways and led to an uptick in cases. With cases falling, it’s more important than ever for Oregonians to modify or cancel holiday weekend gatherings and celebrate in safe ways so our state can continue to make progress against COVID-19.”
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Yet its ok to riot and murder people in the streets. No mention about covid during the 3 months of rioting. Tell Brownie to go kick rocks and leave us alone. 162 cases? How many of those are even under age 21? Bars and weed shops are more essential than schools?????
