(KPTV) -- It's the calm before the storm: Oregon hospital workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight are bracing for an influx of sick patients – when it will happen is the million-dollar question.
Hospitals that FOX 12 spoke with on Tuesday said they are not yet experiencing a wave of patients needing acute care.
“We have not seen the kind of surge that we were anticipating,” said Legacy Health spokesman Brian Terrett. “We expect the surge will come at some point, and so, right now, we are prepared to accept the surge and we have the capacity to accept the surge.”
“The way that I would describe the hospitals right now is that we’re prepared and there is a quiet calm among the staff and among the physicians, ready to accept the patients when they come and care for them as best as we can,” Terrett added.
OHSU said it has been preparing for a potential surge in patients and currently has “plenty of capacity in our ICUs and our inpatient acute care areas.”
Terrett said nearly every Legacy hospital has COVID-19 patients, but most of them require basic care and are quickly sent home to recover.
“The majority of the patients that have COVID-19 are not requiring an ICU bed and are not even requiring ventilators,” Terrett said.
It’s a glimmer of good news and reflective of conditions statewide; right now, only 5 percent of the ventilators in Oregon are being used.
Compare that to warnings just weeks ago, when state officials predicted hospitals could be overwhelmed by early or mid-April. Those dates are fast approaching.
“Oregon does seem to be on the lower growth path,” said Dr. Peter Graven, a data scientist at OHSU. “That’s where we want to be and I think that’s where we can be, if we stay with these interventions and follow them through.”
Graven is forecasting models on COVID-19’s anticipated path through Oregon. Graven said those early, dire predictions about hospitals becoming overwhelmed in April were expected only if the state did nothing to try and slow the spread of the virus.
But now we’re more than two weeks into school closures statewide and nearly a week into Gov. Kate Brown’s most extensive restrictions yet -- an order mandating that people stay home when at all possible.
Graven said it will be a couple more weeks before scientists will be able to measure whether those directives are working, and they’ll be paying close attention to hospitalizations and the death toll.
“If ours just go up gradually, or even better, begin to slow down, and stop going up, that’s when we know the interventions that we’re doing are beginning to work,” Graven said.
In Graven’s opinion, it’s way too soon to know if Oregon’s social distancing is working.
“We want to be cautious about it because we can’t let our foot off the pedal here,” Graven said.
And hospitals know chaos can erupt suddenly.
“What we’ve seen, in other countries and other locations, is that spike comes really quickly,” Terrett said.
But any delay just means a better chance to prepare.
“We will continue to hope for the best but plan for the worst,” Terrett said.
When might we see hospitals reach their peak capacity? Nobody can give specific dates but one study by the Institute for Disease Modeling points to late April or early May.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
