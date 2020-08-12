PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many schools have made the decision to do full online or remote learning this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fully online model is putting some students pursuing degrees in healthcare, where in-person learning is required, in a tough spot.
PCC announced that all in-person instruction has been canceled for the upcoming fall term.
An email was sent out by the president of PCC, saying in part:
“Based on the mounting number of COVID-19 cases and deaths—across the country and in Oregon—I have made the difficult decision not to allow the return of in-person instruction or operations for the fall term.”
PCC confirmed that a student in the radiography department recently tested positive for COVID-19. That shut down the program until Aug. 18. An instructor who wished to remain anonymous said they support the decision but not the decision to cancel in-person instruction for the fall.
“Pretty much makes our program at a standstill, you can’t teach people healthcare, or a lot of it, without having face-to-face instruction,” the instructor said.
The instructor said students in the healthcare field are required to have in-person instruction and that the overall messaging from the college is confusing, as students can return on Aug. 18 to finish the summer term but cannot come back in the fall.
“It was stated that the safety of students, faculty and staff was the reason they made the decision in the first place and then you have us being able to go back for a month doesn’t jive with the reasoning of safety as being the predominant variable in the equation,” the instructor said.
The instructor said that this will put further strain on the healthcare system in Oregon.
“We’re one of three programs in the state, it cuts off one third of the state’s ability to provide x-ray technologists to hospitals and clinics,” the instructor said, warning that it puts students’ futures in jeopardy because many were counting on graduating in 2021 and getting jobs.
“I’m worried because what we’re doing is we’re limiting the the ability of frontline healthcare workers to be replaced,” the instructor said.
No other student has tested positive for COVID-19 at this point or has come forward with any symptoms, the instructor said. The instructor believes they should be able to work in-person.
“Nobody that goes into healthcare is unfamiliar with the risks we take everyday, so I think it’s a risk that all of us are willing to take to provide healthcare for people,” they said. They said from their understanding, there is no way to appeal this decision.
