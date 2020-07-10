PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After being named the most liked airport in the country seven consecutive times, Portland International Airport has lost the title of “Best Domestic Airport.”
For 2020, Travel + Leisure gave PDX the silver in its list of “Top 10 Domestic Airports” in its annual “World's Best Awards” released Wednesday.
PDX was beaten out by last year’s runner-up, Indianapolis International Airport. The score difference in their rankings was about an eighth of a point.
Airports were ranked by Travel + Leisure readers based on access, check-in/security, restaurants/bars, shopping and design.
The magazine acknowledged the following about this year’s survey: “This year’s World’s Best Awards survey closed on March 2, just before widespread stay-at-home orders were implemented as a result of COVID-19. The results reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic.”
PDX was the only airport on the West Coast to make the list this year.
Here are the Top 10 Domestic Airports by Travel + Leisure for 2020, along with their scores:
- Indianapolis International Airport, 80.51
- Portland International Airport, 80.38
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, 78.41
- Tampa International Airport, 77.82
- T. F. Green Airport in Rhode Island, 77.30
- Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, 76.88
- Detroit Metropolitan Airport, 76.12
- Dallas Love Field, 75.30
- Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, 75.09
- Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, 74.88
Travel + Leisure is owned and operated by the same parent company as FOX 12, the Meredith Corporation.
