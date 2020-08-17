PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person was shot in the arm early Monday morning in a drive-by shooting in northeast Portland.
Police said officers responded at 12:10 a.m. to a reported shooting near Northeast 15th Avenue and Northeast Dekum Street.
At the scene, the victim was found in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Medical aid responded and the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Police said his wound is believed to be non-life threatening.
According to police, the victim told officers he was driving his pickup truck when he was shot by someone in a passing car. Police said they are not releasing any suspect information.
Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 503-823-3333 or email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-254303.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
