PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers performed a sweep Thursday morning of two downtown parks where protesters had gathered.
At 5 a.m., police announced that Chapman Square Park and Lownsdale Square Park, located side by side to each other, were closed and informed everyone in the parks that they had ten minutes to leave or be subject to arrest for trespassing or use of force.
Twenty minutes after issuing the notice, police said that those who had been in the parks had left.
The parks are now “closed until a later date,” according to police.
The Portland Police Bureau said that officers enforced the clearing of the parks since the City of Portland issued the temporary closure.
Construction crews appear to be putting up a fence around the parks, after @PortlandPolice cleared them with the help of @MultCoSO. Police say city crews will be working to clean up extensive damage inside the parks. No timeline on when they will reopen @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/lRNZ1iqZIM— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) July 16, 2020
The parks will now receive “needed repairs” and will reopen when they are ready for “all to enjoy,” police said.
Portland Parks & Recreation said the following on the closure for repairs:
"The City has temporarily closed Chapman and Lownsdale Squares (under City Code Title 20.12.190) to conduct necessary repairs and maintenance. Public restrooms in the parks were closed but have been broken into and vandalized and are no longer functional. The parks’ grass, benches, public art, and other park amenities have been severely vandalized, and need immediate attention.
Portland Parks & Recreation staff work hard to maintain and repair public assets. Parks are community spaces which belong to everyone, and it is our responsibility to ensure that they are safe for all community members, and well-cared for as community gathering spaces and environmental assets.
The park closures will remain in effect until the City determines that the areas are safe and that repairs and replacement have been completed."
The closure extends to the curb lines surrounding the parks, police said, so pedestrians are urged to use the sidewalks across from the parks instead.
Police said that several arrests were made Thursday morning but did not initially report how many.
@MultCoSO assisted @PortlandPolice with removing trespassers from Chapman and Lonsdale parks. Both parks are badly damaged and will need extensive restoration. pic.twitter.com/zpn0WOPnZO— Mike Reese (@SheriffReese) July 16, 2020
Chapman Square Park and Lownsdale Square Park are located a block from the Justice Center.
Protests outside and near the Justice Center have been ongoing since late May.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
I just bought three "Trumpy Bears," one for Kate, one for Ted, and one for Joann.
Geezus H..look what these [censored]ing losers have done to our city. And many of them are not even from here. They are being financially supported by rich elites of the radical left, to cause this chaos and mayhem, because they actually believe it's going to help them win the election in November. THAT is how insane they are. I look at those pictures of the former Elk Statue..and it looks like a bombed out part of the middle east. What did the Elk Statue have to do with Black Lives Matter? Did the Elk own slaves? It just makes me want to go down to City Hall, walk into Joann's and Ted's offices, and slap 'em around. Ya know, they would NEVER allow their own staff members to be treated the way they're treating the police officers right now. That is just sick and disgusting. Unbelievable how out of touch with reality these people are.
Only took Mayor Wheeler and "I hate the Police" Hardesty 48 days to get a grip on reality! Thousands and thousands of dollars damages, destruction and continued violence.
