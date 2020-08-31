PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man who was shot and killed in downtown Portland on Saturday has been identified by police.
The Portland Police Bureau confirmed Monday that the victim was 39-year-old Aaron J. Danielson.
PPB said the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined Danielson’s manner of death to be homicide and the cause of death to be a gunshot wound of chest.
Danielson was shot in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street Saturday while protesters were downtown. It remains unclear if the shooting is connected to the protests.
On Sunday, before Danielson’s identity as the victim was confirmed, Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson called him a supporter of the right-wing group and a “good friend.”
Police have not released any suspect information. The shooting investigation is ongoing and PPB is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Rico Beniga 503-823-0457 Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or Sergeant Joe Santos 503-823-0406 Joseph.Santos@portlandoregon.gov.
A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for “incurred costs in this time of need for those that loved and supported Aaron in his life.”
Related coverage:
- Wheeler extends olive branch as Trump tweets on deadly Portland shooting
- Patriot Prayer founder: Dead man in Portland was a supporter
- Protest medic describes downtown shooting, interaction with police: ‘We were forcibly pushed down’
- Portland police plea for videos, photos, eyewitness accounts in deadly shooting late Saturday night
- Full press conference: Mayor Wheeler, Chief Lovell speak after deadly shooting late Saturday night
- Governor Brown releases 'Unified Law Enforcement Plan'
- Civil rights, community members call for mayor, police chief to resign after deadly Portland shooting
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
WHEELER AND BROWN ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR EVERYTHING GOING ON IN PORTLAND AND SHOULD BE CHARGED AS ACCOMPLISTS TO THE MURDER OF THE MAN THAT WAS BRUTALLY KILLED IN COLD BLOOD SATURDAY. WHEELER NEEDS TO STOP PASSING THE BUCK. HE'S AT FAULT NOT THE PRESIDENT. HE AND THE GOVERNOR. THESE POLICE OFFICERS NEED OUR PRAYER AND SUPPORT TO CLEAN THIS GARBAGE UP. REPLACE THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY TOO, ANOTHER ACCOMPLIST TO THE INSANITY IN PORTLAND!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.