PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police responded to a reported shooting late Wednesday night in northeast Portland.
Police said that at 11:36 p.m., officers went to the 3500 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Boulevard to investigate a possible shooting.
At the scene, officers learned that a suspect exited his vehicle and fired several shots at a victim, who was a pedestrian, in the 400 block of Northeast Fremont Street.
According to police, both the suspect and victim left the area immediately after the shooting.
It is not known if the victim was hurt in the shooting. Police have not located either the suspect or the victim and did not release any descriptions.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting, who has not already been contacted by investigators, to call the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.