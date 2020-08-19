Police investigating shooting outside Boys & Girls Club location in SE Portland; child taken into custody

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers recovered two dozen casings after a reported shooting in southeast Portland outside a facility for local youth Tuesday night.
Just before 8 p.m., police responded to the 9300 block of Southeast Harold Street.
At the scene, they found 24 casings, consisting of 3 different caliber bullets, outside the Boys & Girls Club building.
According to police, the building appeared to have been struck by gunfire at least once.
While investigating, officers learned that a houseless female living nearby on a bike path was potentially hit by gunfire. After an extensive search for the female, police said she was not located.
Police said a juvenile suspect was detained and referred to JDH. Since the suspect is a minor, their information will not be released by police.
The investigating into the shooting is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information on the shooting, who has not already been contacted by investigators, to call the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
"... a houseless female..." Why adjust the language? Does it soften the blow of the harsh word 'homeless'? It's 6:22 A.M. Thank the Gods I'm not coffeeless.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.