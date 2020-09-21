LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - A man showing off his gun accidentally shot himself in a Lincoln City store, according to police.
Officers responded to McKay’s Market on the 800 block of Southwest Highway 1010 at 7:36 p.m. Sunday.
A man was found at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his groin area and leg, according to police.
Investigators said the 29-year-old man was waiting in the checkout line, when he unholstered his Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol from his waistband “so that he could show it off to a friend.”
As the man put the gun back in the front of his pants, he accidentally pulled the trigger, according to police.
Police said the bullet narrowly missed his femoral artery. Officers immediately provided first aid before medics arrived to take over treatment.
Nicholas J. Ellingford of Lincoln City was taken to an area hospital and immediately flown to a Portland hospital for further treatment. A condition update was not available Monday.
Police said the case is a criminal investigation, "as Ellingford did not have a concealed handgun license and his act was found to be reckless since it placed several people in danger."
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Lincoln City Police Senior Office Jayne Johnson at 541-994-3636.
Too bad he missed the man parts and may still be capable of procreation. :)
How long did it take to re-attach his manhood? Wow..what a moron. No CHL, and pulls it out right there in the store to show it off to a friend. Hello? Might it have been a little smarter to have your buddy come out to the car and look at it? Never ceases to amaze me, and it's cases like this that give gun owners a bad name. Another reason why I never keep mine chambered. Yeah, I know..the time it takes to chamber and fire might be too late, instead of it already being chambered and ready to fire, but one needs a brief moment to think about firing anyway, and chambering doesn't take that long.
