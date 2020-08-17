Police: Officers respond to reported assaults during downtown Portland protest

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver was attacked and other hostile activity involving protesters took place Sunday night in downtown Portland, police said.
The Portland Police Bureau said that protesters gathered in Chapman and Lownsdale Squares, a pair of small side-by-side parks, around 7 p.m. and began entering Southwest 3rd Avenue at Southwest Main Street, blocking vehicular traffic. A peaceful rally and speeches followed.
Protests against racial injustice and police brutality have been happening nightly in Portland since George Floyd’s death in late May. Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.
After the rally and speeches, a march began around the PPB Central Precinct to the Southwest 2nd Avenue side, which is the main entrance to the building.
Police said the crowd mingled in the streets for several hours, blocking traffic on Southwest Main Street and Southwest 2nd Avenue.
During that time, police said protesters vandalized and threw objects at the precinct. PPB reported that officers did not engage with protesters aside from making the area safe for precinct employees getting in and out of the building.
Later in the night, police said they received reports of a group committing assaults in the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Streets. PPB reported that officers’ response to the scene was complicated by a “hostile group” and additional officers were needed to safely investigate.
At 10:27p.m., officers responded to a reported injury accident at Southwest Broadway and Southwest Taylor Street.
Police said it was reported that protesters were seen chasing the truck before it crashed, and they assaulted the driver after the crash.
At the scene, according to PPB, officers encountered another “hostile” crowd.
PPB said a squad from the bureau’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) responded to help secure the scene while the investigation was underway.
The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. Their current condition is not known.
The alleged assault is under investigation and no arrests have been made.
Police said most protesters left downtown by 1 a.m. Monday.
PPB said none of its officers made any protest-related arrests Sunday night and no tear gas was deployed.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Below is a link to what actually occurred as Wheeler's pets run amok
https://twitter.com/FromKalen/status/1295242722240995328
The guy in the truck was a homeless guy who lives out of his truck. Right before he was beaten he helped a lady who was being robbed. And of it doesnt matter if there where any arrests because they arnt prosecuting "protesters" these days. If they did this would be over by now because these "protestors" would be where they deserve. In the system. But that isn't going to happen because our local and state government is colluding with the "protestors" to begin with.
Little Dirt Bags, one and all. Mayor Wheeler's kids I suppose
