PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenage boy late Tuesday night in southeast Portland.
Juist before 10:30 p.m., police responded to several calls reporting the sound of shots fired near Southeast 148th Avenue just south of East Burnside Street.
Police said one of the callers said they were injured by gunfire.
At the scene, officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg. The officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and police said the boy was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released.
While investigating, officers located spent bullet cartridges of different calibers in the area of the shooting.
Police said that it appears the victim and suspect(s) know each other, but no other information was released.
Police said there isn’t an ongoing risk to the community related to the shooting.
The shooting remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
