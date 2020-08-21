PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that hurt a teenage boy early Friday morning in Portland’s Mt. Scott neighborhood.
Around 1:18 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired outside a convenience store in the 7200 block of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard.
At the scene, officers found evidence of gunfire but no victim.
Just before 2 a.m., officers went to a local hospital where a 16-year-old boy had been admitted as a walk-in patient with a gunshot wound.
At the hospital, the teen told officers that he was shot in the ankle outside the convenience store. He said he didn’t know who shot him and could not provide a suspect description.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting, who has not already been contacted by investigators, to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
