PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new queen now reigns for the City of Roses: Lili Rosebrook of Valley Catholic High School.
On Friday, Rosebrook was crowned as Queen of Rosaria at a coronation ceremony at Washington Park. The graduating senior was selected from the court of Portland Rose Festival 15 princesses – by the princesses themselves and community members. Last year, Queen Anya Anand was also given her crown by her peers. Before 2020, it had been 90 years since the princesses determined the queen.
Rosebrook will serve as queen for the next year and plans to pursue a future career as a doctor or nurse. According to the Rose Festival, Rosebrook is the first daughter of a prior Queen of Rosaria to also be crowned. Rosebrook's mom, Deanna Connell, represented St. Mary's Academy on the 1989 Rose Festival Court and was chosen that year's queen. The Rose Festival has been a Portland tradition for 114 years.
A special presentation of the 2021 Queen's Coronation will be shown on FOX 12 on Sunday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.