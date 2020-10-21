TURNER, OR (KPTV) – From Turner to Tampa, Ryan Thompson was a record-setting pitcher at Cascade High School as the class of 2010 Cougar made his Major League debut in July.
Mom and dad, didn't get a glimpse of their boy in the bigs until the Postseason.
“It’s incredible that they actually have fans here,” Karin Thompson said.
From San Diego for the first two rounds to now the big show in Arlington, Texas, Karin and Ed Thompson have followed their sons first Major League postseason path to the Fall Classic.
“Even making an Opening Day roster was phenomenal,” Ed Thompson said. “I was going crazy out of my mind.”
Seeing their big kid in the flesh on the big stage is an out of body experience and much better than a cardboard cutout in St. Petersburg, Florida.
“It really is surreal. I had one of Ryan’s 6th grade teachers tell me that she recently ran across a paper he wrote in 6th grade that one day he wanted to be pitcher in the World Series and here we are,” Karin said.
The 6-foot-5 sidewinding right-handed rookie didn’t allow a run in his three ALCS appearances against the club that drafted him in the 23rd round of 2014 out of Campbell University in North Carolina, the Houston Astros, on the way to the Rays’ American League Championship Pennant.
“For him to pitch in the World Series and to put his mark on history is going to be incredible,” Ed said.
The 2010 graduate of CHS is a big deal in Cougar country just ask his mom, a Cascade Middle school P.e. teacher who has been logging in on the road.
