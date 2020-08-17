Several incidents of street racing reported in N. Portland overnight

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Many street races were witnessed across north Portland Sunday night, but police said they couldn’t respond to the scenes.
A FOX 12 reporter was driving in the area of Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard around 11 p.m. when she saw a huge crowd of people who had gathered to watch street racing.
She recorded a white sedan performing “doughnuts” in the intersection.
Guess I’m not going home this way. Columbia & MLK. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/OeDcNMzkbc— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) August 17, 2020
The Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that the North Precinct received “calls of a large group of street racers operating in numerous areas” Sunday.
According to PPB, “Street racing has been an ongoing problem for years particularly in North Portland.”
The bureau’s public information officer called street racing a “dangerous” activity and said, “The gatherings are resource intensive to address, and so sometimes we do not have enough free officers to safely respond.”
When FOX 12 reached out to PPB to ask about the reported street racing, PPB said at the time, 22 calls had been taken by dispatch at the North Precinct but the precinct only two free patrol cars.
Back in April, PPB announced its plan to step up its response to street racing, saying then that the bureau would dedicate at least 25 officers to work on street racing every day.
(3) comments
This kinda stuff is happening everywhere. It's what happens when word gets out that laws are no longer being enforced. I was driving on I5 between salem and eugene on sunday and the slow lane was doing 80. The slow lane.
Street Racing in North Portland?? Where have you guys been? The ongoing problem of Street Racing grows as entertainment alternatives have been eliminated by our Governor. So it will continue. The Asian racers prefer Swan Island btw and like that 2 am time slot.
Call Jo Ann "I Hate the Police" Hardesty for help. She handles it all
