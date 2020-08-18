Some salons and barbershops see slowdown in business after initial reopening

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- The pandemic has taken a toll on hair salons and barber shops.
Even though many of them have been back open to customers for months now, business is still slow at some spots, forcing one Northwest salon to close.
"This has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl," Lucy Bunte said.
She's always wanted to open her own salon and just a few years ago she was able to make it happen with Lousallas in Northwest Portland.
But now she said COVID-19 has taken too much a toll and she’s had to make a tough decision to close her doors this weekend.
"I've invested everything into what we have here and it's our family, it's our home and it's really difficult to give that up," Bunte said.
She said there have been a number of factors, including that some of her customers went to salons in other counties while waiting for Multnomah County to enter Phase One and that there still seems to be some hesitancy with getting a haircut at all.
"People are just scared to get their hair done, spending less time with people so they can stay safe and away from the virus," she said.
At The Barbers in Northeast Portland, owner Don Lovell agrees that safety’s been a concern even though salons and barbershops have many precautions in place.
He said there also just isn’t as much desire for a fresh cut with people not going out as much.
"Probably won’t be the back to school rush that we normally see, people are working from home more," he said.
But he said they are now starting to see things pick up a little more which is good news.
"You can get a great cut, get a great service, feel safe," he said.
Bunte said she plans to open up a salon again in a few years after a vaccine and better handle on the virus.
Meanwhile she hopes her employees can find a good spot: "Any salons out there looking to hire somebody I have an amazing team."
