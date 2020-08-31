MAPLETON, OR (KPTV) – Fire crews are working hard to fight a wildfire in western Lane County that has dozens of households under evacuation orders.
The Sweet Creek Milepost 2 Fire was first reported at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday as separate fires that merged into one fire, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
On Monday, ODF said the fire has burned over 500 acres of private forestland about 1 mile southeast of Mapleton.
The fire is 0 percent contained and is burning in steep terrain on the south side of the Siuslaw River and burning south away from Mapleton.
Firefighters have been aided by six bulldozes, five water tenders, an excavator and a processor to reinforce control lines that were dug Sunday. ODF said crews are adding water hoses to the fire lines and working to extend those lines.
Two helicopters are also helping the firefighting effort by transporting from the Siuslaw River to drop on the fire.
ODF fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area downstream from Mapleton in the Hadsall Creek Road section of the Siuslaw River where the helicopters are refilling their buckets.
The public is also asked to avoid the Hadsall Creek Road and Sweet Creek Road areas because of heavy firefighting traffic.
Dozens of homes are under evacuation orders because of the fire.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has eight homes under a Level 3 (Go) evacuation order and 24 homes under a Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation order.
LCSO reported there were no injuries, deaths or structure loss due to the Sweet Creek Fire as of 10 p.m. Sunday.
Among the firefighters combating the fire are members of the Mapleton Fire Department, Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue (Florence) and Swisshome-Deadwood Rural Fire Protection District.
Other agencies involved in the fire response are Lane County Emergency Management, Lane County Road Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and the USDA Forest Service.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
More information on the fire is available at https://www.lanecounty.org/news/sweetcreekfires.
