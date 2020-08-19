VANCOUVER, WA, (KPTV) – Police are asking the public for help in finding a male who was reported missing in Vancouver Tuesday evening.
Police said that at around 6:45 p.m., Austin Jenkins walked away from his father after an argument. He was last seen heading north on North Andresen Road from North Fourth Plain Boulevard.
Jenkins functions at the level of an 8 to 12-year-old child and he does not live in the Vancouver area, police said.
He does not have a phone or monetary means, according to police, and it is unknown where he might go.
Jenkins is described as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a neon Seahawks jacket and carrying a Seahawks blanket and a grey duffle bag.
Police are asking anyone who sees Jenkins to call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
