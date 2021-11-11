Thank you to our veterans, their families, and all who served to make our country a safer place.
Here's a collection of viewer-submitted photos from around Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Alex Mallett, Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard 2006
Barry Bibler Served in Desert Shield Storm and Enduring Freedom Retired from the Army in 2011
Capt John TenEyck Korean War. 58th fighter bomb group
Christopher OKeefe Staff Sergeant USMC
Doyle Durham 42nd ABW, Maxwell AFB, Alabama
Kenny Golladay Oregon Army National Guard
Raymond Gunter, Captain in the Navy during the Korean War, stationed on Siapan.jpg
Ronald Ward served in the Navy for 21 years
Staff Sergeant Duane Reno Oregon National Guard for 16 years
Alex Mallett, Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard 2006
Barry Bibler Served in Desert Shield Storm and Enduring Freedom Retired from the Army in 2011
Capt John TenEyck Korean War. 58th fighter bomb group
Christopher OKeefe Staff Sergeant USMC
Doyle Durham 42nd ABW, Maxwell AFB, Alabama
Kenny Golladay Oregon Army National Guard
Raymond Gunter, Captain in the Navy during the Korean War, stationed on Siapan.jpg
Ronald Ward served in the Navy for 21 years
Staff Sergeant Duane Reno Oregon National Guard for 16 years