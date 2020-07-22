WIAA moving some high school sports, including football, from fall to spring

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -- In Washington, Friday night lights will have to wait until March.
Football is one of several high school sports the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association is moving to the spring.
The WIAA just made the announcement Tuesday.
At Prairie High School, the sentiment of the football team is better late than never.
"Everyone on the team is brothers, we’re all best friends, we all understand each other, we all love to compete," Brody Schlaefli said of his team.
As he heads into his senior year, he’s excited he’ll be able to finish high school alongside his Prairie High teammates, and just in the knick of time because Washington schools will be playing football in the spring.
"It was a lot of waiting and waiting and pushing back the kids not being able to get into the gym or meet with the coaches now we have a plan," his mom, Ashley Schlaefli said.
"It's definitely gonna feel a little weird but like everybody said its gonna be better than no football at all," Brody said.
The WIAA board came up with a plan that creates four sports season and moves what they call moderate and high risk team sports like football, soccer and volleyball from the fall season to the spring season.
Ashley said she agrees with that decision. She thinks fall football would have been too soon given the current state of COVID-19.
"For spring I'm hoping it will be good by then and not as many cases of coronavirus I guess," she said.
Head football coach Mike Peck said safety is the priority and this gives them time to prepare.
"Everyone wants to do it the right way. We want to be safe. COVID-19 is serious as heck and we all understand that completely so for the WIAA to move it to spring and give us time to put better protocols in place and ensure safety of everyone involved and still get to have the season, it's pretty cool," he said.
He said it will be a shorter season this way and they’ll have to figure out things like when they can actually start practicing but that will come.
"It is positive news, we get to coach the kids we love we get to be around the game we love and we’ll work out the details as we go," he said.
Other fall sports and alternative seasons for golf and tennis are set to start in September.
The WIAA board said their scheduling is dependent on county progress and the governor’s rules.
They’ll also be outlining certain benchmarks next week, and if those aren’t met, the board says all fall sports will move to the spring.
