VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Two motorcyclists were involved in a crash in the Orchards area of Clark County Thursday night, killing one and injuring the other, according to deputies.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched at 7:41 p.m. to a reported crash on Northeast Ward Road, just north of the intersection of Northeast 76th Street in Vancouver.
The 911 callers said that two motorcycles had crashed, and one of the riders was unresponsive. The sheriff’s office said a Good Samaritan reportedly stopped to perform CPR.
A witness told deputies at the scene that, leading up to the crash, the two motorcyclists had passed him at a high rate of speed.
In their investigation, deputies learned that a woman and a man were riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles north on Northeast Ward Road and the woman was ahead of the man.
According to deputies, the road curves slightly to the east and is divided by a concrete median and planter strip with mature trees north of the intersection. The speed limit on the road is 45 mph.
Deputies said scene evidence showed that the woman, identified as Elizabeth Dunlap, traveled straight instead of following the slight curve. Her motorcycle then struck the curb of the median and she lost control of her motorcycle.
Dunlap was ejected from her motorcycle and hit a tree.
Then, the other rider hit Dunlap’s motorcycle that remained in the roadway. This caused him to lay the motorcycle down, according to deputies.
Dunlap, a 52-year-old resident of Vancouver, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was injured but refused medical aid, deputies said.
The crash is under investigation. The sheriff’s office said that excessive speed is a contributing factor based on preliminary findings.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
