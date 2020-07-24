SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) – A little boy who was hit by a jet ski and critically injured earlier this week has sadly passed away, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Zachary Maynard died from his injuries on Thursday. He was 6 years old.
On Monday, Zachary was struck by a jet ski while he was near the shoreline at Lewis Creek Park, east of Sweet Home.
Kennedy Swenson, also 6 years old, was hit as well. She “is continuing to undergo medical treatment on her path to recovery,” the sheriff’s office said.
A 23-year-old man was operating a 2020 Sea-Doo on the west side of the swimming area when he lost control of it on Monday.
The investigation found that the jet ski was stationary, and the operator was adjusting equipment when he fell off.
The jet ski then sped off and hit the two children before crashing into the bank.
The sheriff’s office said the jet ski operator remains cooperative with the investigation, which is ongoing with many witnesses still being contacted and inspections of equipment.
Anyone with information, video, or photographs related to the investigation is asked to call Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.
“Our hearts and prayers are with the families involved with this tragic incident,” the sheriff’s office said.
A GoFundMe has been created for Zachery and his family.
