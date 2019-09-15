Locally-owned SE Portland store for babies closing its doors after more than a decade

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A locally-owned southeast Portland store for babies and toddlers is shutting its doors after more than a decade in the city.
The owner told FOX 12 their business model just couldn’t keep up with modern consumer trends.
There are just a handful of locally-owned baby stores in Portland. Eco Baby Gear at the corner of Southeast Stark and 80th has been one of them.
“What made our store different is that we really focused on eco-friendly, sustainable, organic products – products that are safe for the environment and safe for our children,” said Diana Moore, the owner of Eco Baby Gear.
Over the past 12 years, they have held three separate locations across the city. But perhaps the last three in the Montavilla neighborhood have been the hardest.
“We feel that most of our sales are being stolen by some of the bigger giants that are out there,” Moore said.
Giants like Amazon, Buybuy Baby, Target and Walmart.
Multiple recent burglaries at the store also didn't help.
Moore says her efforts to keep up haven’t been enough.
“Sales were not meeting the expenses, and so I made the decision to close,” she said.
The store will close its doors for good next Sunday, Sept. 22.
Until then, Moore and her four employees, who are all losing their jobs, are trying to sell off remaining inventory.
“It is tough. I've been emotionally attached to the store for quite a while now, but my logical sense said it was time I needed to make more of a rational decision,” Moore said.
Despite Eco Baby Gear’s fate, the overall outlook for small businesses in Oregon is good.
The most recent report by the U.S. Small Business Administration shows the state added 30,000 small businesses from 2012 to 2016.
But fewer than 200 of them were small retail stores like Eco Baby Gear.
“They may come into our store and look at our products, they end up going online and buying,” Moore said.
Moore is hoping to take advantage of the trend by growing Eco Baby Gear’s already-existing online store, but still she thinks people will miss the brick-and-mortar experience.
“I think they’re going to lose the personal attention of face on face with people that are happy to talk to you about products,” she said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
