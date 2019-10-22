PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – More than a thousand people gathered in Portland’s Revolution Hall to watch Game One of the World Series Tuesday night, not to root for the Houston Astros or the Washington Nationals necessarily, but for a future MLB team, right here at home.
The Portland Diamond Project, in their continued mission to bring a Major League Baseball team to this city, hosted a World Series watch party, and we got our first taste, of what cheering for baseball in this city feels like.
Game One of the World Series was in Houston, Texas Tuesday night but don’t tell the thousand plus that turned out to Revolution Hall in Portland.
“Hey, maybe this could be us, in the near future,” said Craig Cheek, founder and president of the Portland Diamond Project.
As fans watched the ballgame, some allowed themselves to dream.
“Oh, it’s going to happen – it’s not an if, it’s a when,” said fan Michael Umland.
Cheek said, “There’s some dynamics at play now that possibly with some of the other teams, struggling to get their stadium deals done that maybe relocation is a possibility.”
He says the map to a team is getting more real every day.
Still, fans ponder the expansive to-do list.
“The main question for me would be, you know, where is the stadium going to be built, you know? How are people going to get there? The traffic,” said fan JT Hendrickson.
Tuesday night was less about who was playing and more about the game of baseball itself, and the pride in a team that doesn’t even exist – well, not yet.
“We already have a great fan base with every other sport, so adding a baseball team, this city’s just going to thrive from that,” said Umland.
Cheek said, “You can’t help but get excited about a thousand, 1,200 people showing up to a viewing party, on a school night – starting at 5 o’clock, battling the traffic, but they want to be here, they want to support and be part of something super cool and super big.”
As the crowd erupted in cheers, some for the Astros and some the Nats, they did so with the hope their view of the big screen would be our reality someday soon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
