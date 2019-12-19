PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the final votes of the impeachment hearing came in, most customers at Portland’s Bipartisan Café didn’t bother to look up at the screen playing out history.
Most people FOX 12 spoke with said, "why bother?"
“It seems very futile,” said Mike Sipser. “It seems decisions have been made; they’re going to protect their parties in power.”
The expectation was that the impeachment hearings would play out along party lines and that’s exactly what happened Wednesday evening. The Democratic-held House of Representatives voted to impeach the president on articles of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
President Trump reacted with strong words from a campaign rally in Michigan.
“Through their actions today, the crazy Nancy Pelosi’s House of Democrats have branded themselves an eternal mark of shame,” Trump said. “It really is. It’s a disgrace.”
Portland resident Thomas Boutte said he supports the impeachment.
“It’s just really, really frustrating to see someone so brazen,” Boutte said. “There’s absolutely zero accountability and zero acknowledgement of wrongdoing and we’re three years in.”
Ridgefield resident Meta Mourton said the impeachment hearings have been a waste of time.
"I think it’s totally wrong,” Mourton said. “I think we elected our president. He belongs doing that, and I think all those people sitting in those jury rooms need to be out doing things for the government.”
But where they come together: shared feelings that too many politicians put party above country.
"The people that hate the president are going to be like, ‘this is great, we need to get him out of office.’ The other people are going to dig their heels in the sand and keep that from happening,” Sipser said.
The articles of impeachment now go to the Senate for trial.
