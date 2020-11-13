OREGON COAST (KPTV) - The Oregon Coast is going to see some serious waves this weekend, with a king tide event and sneaker waves in towns like Seaside.
Locals and visitors alike were out Thursday night in the wind and rain ahead of this weekend’s beach safety alert.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is warning beachgoers of sneaker waves, which can push waves farther inland. They’re asking people not to “turn their back to the ocean."
“It kind of bummed us out originally,” Scott Lenker.
Lenker and his family are visiting from Junction City and he said they had to roll with the punches and move their plans indoors.
“Well we heard the storm was coming so we’re just kind of going to hang out and watch the waves crash from the hotel room,” Lenker said.
Sneaker waves aren’t the only thing officials are warning beachgoers about.
“Sometimes if it gets crazy we’ll go out to the jetty and watch the waves, that’s a bit fun,” Amy Fjerstad, who lives on the coast, said.
There’s also a king tide event starting Sunday, which can cause huge waves and bring out spectators. So, officials and residents are reminding onlookers to be extra careful if they plan to do that.
“Even if you think you’re at a good distance, maybe give it a little more distance,” Fjerstad said.
Oregon Parks and Recreation said beachgoers should stay off the sand and watch the waves from a safe, elevated location.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Plenty of dead people initially thought they were safe to be on the beach during a storm, and plenty of dead people thought the jetty was a safe place as well. But they are dead because they didn't listen, they thought they warnings were not for them. There is a reason why they are so named...Sneaker waves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.