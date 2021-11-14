Lockdown lifted in NE Portland, suspects not found

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it has not found the suspects wanted after a traffic stop, and a neighborhood shelter in place has been lifted in northeast Portland.
#UPDATE: Police have ended their search in NE Portland near Halsey Street and NE 102 Ave. SUSPECTS HAVE NOT BEEN CAUGHT. Officials confirm one bullet struck a police car from the suspects. @fox12oregon— Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) November 14, 2021
PPB said it searched for a man and woman, but the perimeter was cleared just after 9 p.m. on Saturday. They are no longer believed to be in the area. A perimeter had been established from Northeast 102nd Avenue to Northeast 108th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street to Northeast Glisan Street.
PPB said just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a wanted suspect at Northeast 92nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. The car sped away and was stopped by spike strips. At least two people got out and ran.
#BREAKING @PortlandPolice are looking for two individuals who fired at officers after a traffic stop. They ran into a neighborhood around NE 92nd Ave and Halsey St. Police have blocked off roads around the area. Residents are told to shelter in place. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/OaS0ppKxoa— Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) November 14, 2021
Officers said as the suspects ran they heard shots fired. They found at least one police vehicle that had been hit. The gunfire damaged the passenger side mirror.
If anyone has information on this case, they’re asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-318162.