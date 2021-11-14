The Portland Police Bureau said it has not found the suspects wanted after a traffic stop, and a neighborhood shelter in place has been lifted in northeast Portland.

PPB said it searched for a man and woman, but the perimeter was cleared just after 9 p.m. on Saturday. They are no longer believed to be in the area. A perimeter had been established from Northeast 102nd Avenue to Northeast 108th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street to Northeast Glisan Street.

Lockdown lifted in NE Portland, suspects not found

Image of police vehicle struck by gunfire (PPB)

PPB said just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a wanted suspect at Northeast 92nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. The car sped away and was stopped by spike strips. At least two people got out and ran.

Officers said as the suspects ran they heard shots fired. They found at least one police vehicle that had been hit. The gunfire damaged the passenger side mirror.

If anyone has information on this case, they’re asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-318162.

