DALLAS, OR (KPTV) - A log truck crash blocked traffic on Highway 22W in Polk County on Wednesday.
Dallas Fire & EMS responded to the scene between Baskett Slough National Wildlife Refuge and the Highway 99 interchange at around 11:30 a.m.
Investigators said the truck was heading east on Highway 22W when it rolled over, causing the load of logs to spill out.
The driver was removed from the truck by firefighters and taken to the hospital. Firefighters said the driver’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Lengthy delays were in place for both directions of the highway while crews worked to clear the scene.
