WILLAMINA, OR (KPTV) - A log truck crashed off a bridge in Willamina.
Emergency crews responded to the Willamina Creek Bridge on Main Street at 10:45 a.m. Monday.
Investigators said the driver was heading east when the unloaded truck went over the north side of the bridge and fell about 20 feet. The truck landed on its wheels.
The truck driver was taken to the hospital, but a condition update was not immediately available.
Firefighters said the bridge and truck sustained significant damage.
Crews placed absorbent pads and booms across Willamina Creek to control the fuel and oil spill. The bridge has been shut down, with no timeline in place for reopening it.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
'The cause of the crash remains under investigation.' You watch, the OHA will consider this accident to be 'covid-19' related.
