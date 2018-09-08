YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A log truck driver crashed into a tree and died Friday evening.
Oregon State Police responded to the report of a log truck that ran off the road on Highway 22 W near milepost 20 around 5 p.m.
Investigators said that a truck, operated by Ronald Lee Taylor, 81, of La Grande, drove off the road and struck a tree.
Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.
Troopers said the investigation is on-going, but they said it appeared that Taylor possibly suffered a medical event which led to the car being driven off the road.
Oregon State Police was assisted by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and ODOT.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.