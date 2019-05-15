ELKTON, OR (KPTV) - A log truck driver died after he got out of the truck on Highway 38 in Douglas County and the truck rolled and hit him, according to Oregon State Police.
Emergency crews responded to the highway near Elkton at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said John Dickens, 63, of North Bend, was driving a loaded log truck east on the highway when he stopped at a wide spot along the road.
Dickens got out of the truck. Investigators said the log truck then started rolling and struck Dickens.
Dickens died from his injuries.
Oregon State Police and Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators are working to determine what caused the truck to roll while it was unattended.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
