MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Northwest Old Cornelius Pass Road was closed in both directions Wednesday after a logging truck lost its load, according to traffic officials.
The truck's brake failed, causing it to lose its load near Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Northwest Philips Road, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.
Crews were working to clear the scene late Wednesday morning and were expected to remain on scene for hours.
Drivers in the area were asked to use Northwest Cornelius Pass Road as an alternate route.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
